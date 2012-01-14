Cardinals Caravan coming to Jonesboro Monday afternoon

Jonesboro, AR (103.9 The Game) – The world champion St. Louis Cardinals are coming to Jonesboro.

103.9 THE GAME, the regional sports-talk FM radio station and Jonesboro affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals is hosting the meet and greet for fans Monday, January 21 at The Mall at Turtle Creek

The event is FREE and open to the public. It starts at 12pm on Monday on a stage located at the food court area of the Mall. There will be a presentation by the Cardinals recapping the championship 2011 season, previewing the 2012 season, and then a rare question & answer session between fans and the Cardinal contingency of current and former players.

After the program, children 16 & under will be able to bring an item to be autographed.

Current Cardinal players Lance Lynn, Tyler Greene, Pete Kozma and Ryan Jackson will be joined by former Cardinal greats John Mabry, Alan Benes and Cal Eldred. Former Cardinal pitcher and current color commentator Rick Horton will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

For more information, please contact 103.9 THE GAME at 870-931-7500 or Turtle Creek Mall at 870-935-6100