Historic Kays House on ASU campus could be saved

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State University-Jonesboro Chancellor Dr. Tim Hudson and ASU System President Dr. Charles Welch announced that the Victor C. Kays Home on the Jonesboro campus could remain standing after plans for new sorority housing are finalized.

ASU spokespersons say Kays Home will remain in its current position for at least one year while new sorority housing is built.

In the meantime, Executive Assistant to the Chancellor Tom Moore will work with those interested in raising money to save the home, but no university funds or ASU Foundation funds will be used to renovate the building. Fundraisers will have to establish a permanent fund for maintenance and operations of the home.

Hudson and Welch say fundraisers have until June 1, 2013 to develop the funds, but if they fail, the building will be removed, and a plaza named for former President Kays will be put in its place.

The V. C. Kays house has been part of the ASU campus since the 1930's. 

19 houses are slated for demolition with this project. Currently the Kays house sits where one of the new buildings is going to be located.

