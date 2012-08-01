Allison Munn anchors Region 8 News at 10:00 on weekdays, and anchors the 6:30 newscast on NBC Region 8, all while handling reporting duties as well. Allison moved from the Weekend Anchor/Reporter position she's held since March 2012 and has worked behind the scenes at KAIT since 2008.

Allison started her career in radio as a board operator for KPOC/KRLW in Pocahontas, Arkansas. During her first week of college, Allison began working at KAIT as a camera operator. She's since worked her way up through the station as an audio and graphics operator, an editor and a producer.

Allison attended Arkansas State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Radio/TV. In her spare time, she loves reading, catching up on television shows, plus spending time with her family and her Pit Bull/Siberian Husky mix, Molly.