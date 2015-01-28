Lawrence Co. detective asks for public's help in finding person of interest

Lawrence County sheriff's detectives are still investigating a theft that occurred around Jan. 10, but new photos from surveillance footage reveal a new person of interest.

These photos were obtained from surveillance footage at the Wal-Mart in Walnut Ridge. The sheriff's department tracked a yellow crowbar, which was left at the scene, to the store. They were able to determine that only one man had bought a crowbar fitting the same description as the one found.

Detective Andrew Turner with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department now asking for the public's help identifying the man in the photos.

“I would like to ask for the public's help,” Turner said. “It is critical in these kinds of cases that the public provide us feedback. They have a better working knowledge of these people than we do. So we rely on the public a lot. We want them to help us on this case.”

Earlier this month, someone broke into the Walnut Ridge office of Craighead Electric. The person then stole copper wire, equipment and caused damage to the building. Overall, this cost about $12,000.

Josh Graddy with Craighead Electric said at the time they caught the suspect on one of their surveillance cameras but were unable to use it to help with the investigation.

“Basically we just caught the suspect coming in the building he was masked, had gloves on, dark coat, dark bibs,” Graddy said.

This incident was the second in the past four years where someone stole equipment and wire. Graddy said the first suspect was caught not long after the theft occurred. Craighead Electric is currently in the process of updating their security system to prevent future incidents.

If you know the identity of the man in the photos or have any information, you are urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff Department at (870) 886-2525.

