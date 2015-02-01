S'travaganza events aims to raise $500,000 for St. Jude's

The Jonesboro community hosted its annual S'travaganza Sunday where guests could eat food, watch the Super Bowl and donate money.

Susan Cathcart and her husband began S'travaganza 22 years ago when their daughter passed away at St. Jude's. Since then, the Cathcarts have raised about $3.8 million for the children at the center.

They see this event as a way to remember their daughter and help other children.

This year, they hope to raise $500,000 to the St. Jude's Research Center. Susan Cathcart said they will make $400,000 but are striving for $100,000 more.

All of the workers at the event were volunteers, including members of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

Member Emily Burley said her group decided to help out because one of their members benefited from St. Jude's.

“I think we originally decided to do this because one of our members was a St. Jude's patient,” Burley said. “So that's really close to her and we always, like, if one of us has something that we really want to do, then we are gonna pitch in and do it.”

Kalee James was the member who was a patient at St. Jude's. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and admitted into St. Jude's in 2012. James said that she is grateful of what the Cathcarts are doing with S'travaganza.

“I absolutely fell in love with it and I actually got to meet Susan, who's the coordinator of it," James said. "And I told her just thank you. I was just overwhelmed with gratefulness because her donations did help me because it was three years ago and she's been doing this for 22 years. So I just wanted to tell her thank you and we had a really special moment like getting to know each other. So it really is a special thing, I'm just so thankful to be a part of it.”

James is currently two years in remission.

