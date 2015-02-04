Pollard community helps family who lost home in explosion

On January 21st a Pollard woman was able to crawl out of her house after it exploded and since then the community has rallied together to help her and her husband.

Vickie Dover was in her kitchen when an explosion occurred in the backside of her house. Dover crawled outside and was met by her sister-in-law, Deborah Bearden. Bearden lives just across a field and rushed to the house after her and her husband heard the explosion and saw a fireball from their window.

The Dovers lost most of their possessions in the fire that consumed their home. Since that night the Pollard community has come together to help them recover some of the items they lost. Bearden said her brother and his wife have gotten so many donations that they are having to give some stuff back.

“It has been an unbelievable community,” Bearden said. “They have donated, they have clothes, they have donated money, things for the home. Just overwhelming the things the community have done.”

Bearden said both Vickie and Randy Dover are doing fine and are back at work. She said Vickie was taken to the hospital that night after she suffered from some compression issues from the blast. She was treated for some minor cuts and bruises. Bearden said her sister-in-law has some bruises and soreness still.

Bearden was very grateful for what the community had done for her and her family. She wanted to extend her thanks to those who helped a time of need.

“Thank you,” Bearden said. “Thank you, we couldn't have done it without you. It was very touching.”

