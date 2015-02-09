High speed chase ends after car goes airborne

Early Sunday morning, the Lake City Police Department was involved in a high-speed chase that began on Highway 18 and ended in a used car lot in Jonesboro.

The Lake City officers involved asked for assistance from Jonesboro police.

Jonesboro officers attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour and went airborne as it crossed the railroad tracks at the Highland and Nettleton intersection.

When the car landed, the driver was unable to gain control of the car and skidded into AB's Best Car Buy, where it damaged multiple vehicles.

Three people were in the car. One person was airlifted to a hospital, another was taken to a local hospital and the third person in the car was taken to Craighead County Detention Center.

Lake City Police Chief Winred Saffell said the chase began when an officer caught the vehicle going 75 in a 50 mile per hour zone.

The officer turned on his lights and the car speed up.

Saffell said there were no formal charges filed at this time.

Wesley Abernathy, the owner of AB's Best Car Buy, said Jonesboro dispatch woke him up early Sunday morning to inform him about what happened at his business.

"One that woke me up was the Jonesboro dispatch and she asked who I was, and I said, and she told me I needed to get down to our Highland location right away," Abernathy said. "I asked her why but she wouldn't say why. She just said you need to get down there."

Abernathy said when he first arrived, all he saw was a sea of blue lights.

As he got closer, he said his car lot resembled a war zone. Debris, concrete and steel pipes were some of what littered the area in front of his business.

Abernathy said he doesn't plan to close his business but instead move forward. He just hopes the people involved learned their lesson.

"We're gonna move forward and you know hope that the guy learned his lesson and hope that he's OK," Abernathy said.

