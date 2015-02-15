Region 8 prepares for winter weather

Starting Friday afternoon, Region 8 started to prepare for a substantial winter storm, by treating the roads and stocking up on food.

The Arkansas Highway Transportation Department began treating the roads with brine Friday afternoon. They started with the rural roads where they knew the brine remain on the roads and worked on the more populated roads Sunday morning.

Walter McMillan with AHTD said they chose to use the brine instead of dry rock salt because it offers a more even spread on the roads. He said the brine is simply saltwater.

McMillan said the district prepared for both sleet and snow. He said each county may receive different precipitation. Crews are also scheduled to work overnight Sunday.

“On the county by county forecast, we get a weather forecasting service we use,” McMillan said. “We have a variation from basically all sleet in the southeastern part of the district to 8 inches of snow in the very northern part of the district.”

Region 8 residents also prepared for the storm. Locals rushed to grocery stores to stock up on supplies. Many shoppers could be seen exiting local stores with bags of food and bottles of water in their carts.

Paige Laws said she just hoped there was still bread available.

“We're trying to make sure we at least get the last loaf of bread and a gallon or two of milk before it starts snowing and icing,” Laws said.

Region 8 residents are advised to be careful on the roads if they have to get out.

