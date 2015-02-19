Sheriff approves of governor's prison plan

Governor Asa Hutchinson proposed a new plan Wednesday that would attempt to tackle the issue of overcrowding in Arkansas prisons that one local sheriff is in favor of.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said he is excited about the governor's new plan but doesn't believe that this plan is a permanent solution. He said there is still a lot of work to be done.

Sheriff Boyd said he is just glad the governor and his staff listened to the sheriffs of Arkansas and decided to address one of their main issues.

“Then number one problem we have is, you know, right now I think today I have about 112 ADC inmates that actually belong to the Department of Corrections that I'm not able to take there,” Boyd said. “So anything that allows us to free up that bed space to use for inmates of Craighead County, I'm in favor of right now.”

Sheriff Boyd said there were many layers involved in the current situation and the proposed plan. He said it doesn't just affect Arkansas prison. Some cities, like Jonesboro, that use inmate laborers are affected as well.

“Well because of this situation where we have been overcrowding, they've actually lost workers because I don't have workers that fall into the category of the sense to go out and work for the city,” Sheriff Boyd said.

He said he used to contact other counties that had extra space to place surplus inmates.

With the whole state being affected by overcrowding, he has been unable to do this.

Boyd said he is optimistic that this plan will allow counties to return to normal capacity and continue operations.

