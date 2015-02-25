No vaping on ASU campus

Arkansas State University decided to ban the use of e-cigarettes on campus this semester and students have mixed opinions on the matter.

Colten Tripp, a sophomore at ASU, said he vapes in order to quit smoking cigarettes. Even though he is a vaper, Tripp said he doesn't see a problem with the university's new policy. He said this decision was inevitable and understands why they chose to ban it.

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Bill Smith said this decision was voted on last semester and enacted this semester. Smith said faculty and staff members did reach out to him to give their opinions.

“Now we did hear feedback from our faculty and our staff regarding the fact that often people are using an e-cigarette as a transition from tobacco use and that was considered but in the end the vote was to add this to the policy,” Smith said.

Dane Leake with the Student Government Association said the big factor in the change was other students. He said the vapor from e-cigarettes could be distracting to other students. Their decision was to play it safe and ban vaping.

Tripp said this decision was a good idea and he agrees with SGA.

“I think that it's a pretty good rule because you don't want people just walking around vaping wherever which way they go cause it might irritate people,” Tripp said.

Tripp said this decision was a no brainer and that vaping probably shouldn't be allowed on campus to begin with.

“It shouldn't be on campus,” Tripp said. “I think that if you are a vaper you pretty much kinda know that. You don't just go around vaping everywhere you go. You need to be courteous just like it's a cigarette.”

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.