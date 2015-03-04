AHTD plans to use all resources to clear roads - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AHTD plans to use all resources to clear roads

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to treat the roads includes a lot of sand and salt.

Steve Leath with AHTD in Craighead County said they plan to use all of their resources to clear some of the main roads in the county. He said they plan to use a mixture of sand and salt, which should give drivers some traction when out on the roads.

Leath said their main concern when winter weather hits, is the people out on the roads.

“Well main concerns are the traveling public and we try to make that as easy as we can for the traveling public and try to get the material off the road as much as we can,” Leath said. “Whether it be during the day or night.”

The Highway Department focuses on priority roads, which includes highways, interstates and high traffic areas. Leath said residents shouldn't worry if they have not seen a plow down their road. This means they have not finished working on the first priority roads.

Leath advises drivers to use extreme caution if out on the roads.

“They should have extreme caution and slow down,” Leath said. “There's been quite a few wrecks out there already and you just don't realize how slick it is at times.”

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

