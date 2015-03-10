Batesville ConAgra plant to be purchased, former employees not hired

Copyright 2015 KAIT . All rights reserved.

With the ConAgra plant in Batesville closing, workers and people in the community are concerned about what comes next.The plant plans to close in July leaving 250 people without a job. Chairman of the Independence County Economic Development said he hopes to see a silver lining with a recent announcement.“We hope that there's a silver lining behind this cloud because we understand that Ozark Mountain Poultry is in the process of buying that building and will probably make a different use of it,” Stroud said.Ozark Mountain Poultry announced their plans to buy the ConAgra building and use it as a processing plant. This change would provide the Batesville community with 225 jobs.They also announced they do not plan on taking any of the 250 people who lost their jobs with ConAgra. OMP said their reasoning behind this is their operations and ConAgra's are different.Stroud said he has not been contacted by either ConAgra or Ozark Mountain Poultry in regards to helping those who lost their job find another.“As I sit here and talk to you today, I have not been contacted by either ConAgra or Ozark Mountain Poultry,” Stroud said.Stroud said Independence County will do what it can to support its residents.