Jonesboro crews work to fill potholes

Potholes are appearing around Region 8 now that the snow has melted.

The Jonesboro Police Department shut down the outside, southbound lane of Johnson Ave. on Saturday near the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard. The highway department was called to fix two potholes that damaged several vehicles.

Some drivers said they have not encountered many of these hazards out on the roads. Dan Morries said he is happy with how the city and county handled these issues.

“Potholes have not been bad this year,” Morries said. “The county I think has done an excellent job with all the snow and ice that we had and the city as well. I think they have done an extra good job this year.”

Region 8 News received some complaints about pot holes from drivers in other areas. Drivers are advised to be careful when driving and to be on the lookout for the damaging spots on the road.

