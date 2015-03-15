People enjoy warm weather at park

The snow and rain are behind us and more people in Region 8 are going outside.

Many people spent Sunday afternoon outside at Craighead Forest Park enjoying a day without any precipitation. Some walked their dog, while others just sat outside in the warm weather.

Jamie Wollard spent the day with her kids in the park. She said she was tired of being stuck indoors.

“We've been cooped up with the snow and the ice and we're ready to get out and be in the sunshine and see the beautiful park here,” Wollard said.

Wollard and others in the park said they were ready for this wave of warmer weather. They hope the rain and snow stays away for a while.

