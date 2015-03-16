Hilltop traffic study is first step to less congestion

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.
After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.
A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage.
Entergy said several people in Northeast Arkansas are without power Wednesday night.
According to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley, Jonesboro firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in the 2200 block of Sistine Chapel Road in southwest Jonesboro.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
