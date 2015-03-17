City of Jonesboro, local businesses excited about WNIT at ASU

The city of Jonesboro and local businesses are excited that Arkansas State University will host the Women's National Invitational Tournament starting Wednesday.

The WNIT is a post-season tournament that involves teams that didn't quite make it to the NCAA tournament. ASU women's basketball is one of those teams.

Coach Brian Boyer said the school is very excited to host a game of the tournament. He said even though his team didn't make it to the NCAA tournament, he is excited to play at home.

“You know, obviously we would have loved to be in the NCAA tournament but those are our neutral gate sites,” Boyer said. “So at least the NIT allows an opportunity to play here at home and another opportunity for my team to play in front of the fans and another opportunity for the fans to see this team that's had an amazing season.”

J Town's Bar and Grill is also excited about another Red Wolf basketball game. Since the game was announced, General Manager Lisa Godsey said they have been preparing for a lot of fans.

“I'm actually hoping we have a big crowd out here,” Godsey said. “We've got both the patios open, we've got full seating inside and stocked up on food and we're ready to go.”

The city of Jonesboro was taken by surprise when the game was first announced. Fritz Gisler, director of communications for the city, said they are thrilled the event will bring visitors into the city but they are unsure how it will affect them financially.

Gisler said they expect it to be a positive impact on businesses in the area. The specific numbers will not be available until the event is over and all the information has been accumulated.

