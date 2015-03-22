Winter weather damages concrete in Region 8

Region 8 residents are still feeling the effects of the snow and ice, but this time in the form of busted concrete.

Michael Belmont, the owner of Cantrell Concrete said he has not seen a lot of cases of damaged driveways, but they are out there.

He said the water gets into the cracks and expands when it freezes.

“When you have the freezing ice, it comes in here and it can get in there and crack up the concrete,” Belmont said. “It will freeze and expand and cause it to pop off kinda like that little spot that you see there. Anytime you have any cracks, water can seep in. If it don't dry in time, it will freeze and expand and bust the concrete.”

Salt is another factor that can lead to damaged concrete. Belmont said if not treated properly, it can chip away at the concrete.

He said the thickness of residential concrete differs from commercial concrete.

Residential concrete can be about 2 inches thick and commercial can be anywhere between 4 to 6 inches.

Another problem that residents may see is when the ground underneath the concrete sinks and it causes the concrete itself to sink, as well.

