Storm Shelter Rebate program to receive money soon

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management informed homeowners in the state that their Storm Shelter/Safe Room Rebate program ran out of money.

This program allows people in the state to purchase storm shelters or safe rooms that meet FEMA standards and receive half of the money they spent, up to $1,000.

Shelly Hood, coordinator of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, said since the tornado that went through Joplin, Missouri, her office has received more applications for the program.

Hood said that people on the waiting list for the program should not panic just yet.

“As long as it is budgeted in for next year, July 1 they will release the funding if they were on a waiting list, which there has been because of the multiple applications that were put in,” Hood said.

She stressed that their funding depends on the amount of money Congress budgets to them. This amount determines how many people on the list get the rebate that year.