Jonesboro teens raise $2,000 for Uganda family

A group of Region 8 girls raised $2,000 for a grandmother and her 6 grandkids in Africa.

When the girls returned to the United States after a mission trip to Uganda, they chose to raise money for a family.

They learned a grandmother has no family except for her grandchildren and they live in a hut with the chickens they raise.

One of the girls involved, Abby Ray, said they worked to raise the money through bake sales and donations.

Their goal was from between $1,300 to $1,500.

In the end, they raised $2,000.

Ray says she is grateful to see the community support her and her friends while they helped others.

“It makes us feel that they care and they realize what this family is going through,” Ray said. “Knowing that they are behind us, supporting us young people as we work for the Lord throughout the community.”

The girls presented the check to Rob Montgomery, the president of the nonprofit Rise Again.

Montgomery said this money will go to sanitizing the Ugandan woman's hut and creating a chicken coop for their animals.

