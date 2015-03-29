Jonesboro teens raise $2,000 for Uganda family - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro teens raise $2,000 for Uganda family

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group of Region 8 girls raised $2,000 for a grandmother and her 6 grandkids in Africa.

When the girls returned to the United States after a mission trip to Uganda, they chose to raise money for a family.

They learned a grandmother has no family except for her grandchildren and they live in a hut with the chickens they raise.

One of the girls involved, Abby Ray, said they worked to raise the money through bake sales and donations.

Their goal was from between $1,300 to $1,500. 

In the end, they raised $2,000.

Ray says she is grateful to see the community support her and her friends while they helped others.

“It makes us feel that they care and they realize what this family is going through,” Ray said. “Knowing that they are behind us, supporting us young people as we work for the Lord throughout the community.”

The girls presented the check to Rob Montgomery, the president of the nonprofit Rise Again.

Montgomery said this money will go to sanitizing the Ugandan woman's hut and creating a chicken coop for their animals.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly