Pocahontas neighborhood receives $200,000 levee

Construction has begun on an approximately $200,000 levee project in the city of Pocahontas.

The city suffered damage due to flooding in 2008 and 2011. During the flooding, makeshift levees were constructed in an attempt to reduce damage but they did not last.

The city applied for a grant for the 2013 year but were unsuccessful in obtaining it. They applied once again for 2014 and were approved.

Ben DeClerk Jr., an engineer on the project, said the contract completion date is set for June 30, but the project could be completed before if the weather isn't bad.

Chris Smith lives in the Robil Addition of Pocahontas with his family where the levee is being built. He said there were concerns with home damage and the lives of others in the neighborhood when a threat for flooding was present.

Smith said he is excited levee construction is under way. DeClerk said this levee will be maintained better to add a layer of safety to the neighborhood.

