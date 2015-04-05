Police and fire departments investigate possible arson in Jonesboro

Jonesboro police and the fire department are investigating a possible arson in an apartment complex Friday.Fire Marshall Jason Wills received a warrant on Monday to enter the apartment located in the 2500 block of Forest Home Road.He said in arson investigations, the questions of what and where need to be answered."What we're gonna do is go in and look at the fire patterns," Wills said. "Basically what's happened within the structure. And we take those patterns that the fire leaves behind for us and make a determination as to first where did the fire start and from there we have to answer the question how did this fire start."

Wills said they will take photos and samples to send off to be tested in a lab.

Police responded to a call Friday afternoon at the Forest Home Townhouses where an apartment caught fire.



The people who lived there were not inside at the time.



Paul Holmes, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said when officers arrived the fire department said the fire could be arson.



One of the people who lived in the apartment named a possible suspect who lived behind the townhouses.



Police went to the other apartment complex but learned the suspect had been at work since that morning.



Officers did find a red gas can near the back door of the burnt apartment.

