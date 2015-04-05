Kid farmer begins garden to pay it forward

One 6-year-old Paragould boy decided to pay it forward with the food he has grown with his own 2 hands.

Mark Passmore Jr. began passing out food from his garden last year.

He went around to his neighbors in his electric truck with the vegetables he grew to give out home grown fruit and vegetables.

On Sunday, Mark began planting once again.

“I've got a bunch of stuff going on,” Mark Passmore Jr. said. “Like planting potatoes, hauling plants to my garden and planting other plants. Planting by seed, planting by plant.”

Mark's father, Mark Passmore Sr., said since last year his son received several calls to come speak about his garden tips.

He started his own Facebook page where he provides those tips.

Mark's father said his son's next plan is to grow a 200-pound watermelon for the fair.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.