New Shigella strain resistant to drugs

The bacteria Shigella is beginning to show in people across the nation but there is a strain out there that isn't easy to get rid of.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an article about a specific strain of Shigella that is resistant to some drugs. Dr. Shane Speights with St. Bernards Medical Center says this strain can still be medically treated.

Speights said with drug resistant strains, the options begin to dwindle on what can be used for treatment.

The drug resistant strain has not made it to Arkansas, but Speights said there are a few warning signs that you may have another strain of the bacteria.

“The real warning signs are going to be high fever, dehydration,” Speights said. “Basically if the water you're taking in is immediately going out, that's a big problem because you can get dehydrated very quickly. Children can get dehydrated very quickly as well. So hydration status is really really important. So really fever and hydration are the two big things.”

Speights advised the best way to refrain from getting this easily transmitted disease is to wash your hands thoroughly.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.