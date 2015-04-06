New Shigella strain resistant to drugs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New Shigella strain resistant to drugs

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The bacteria Shigella is beginning to show in people across the nation but there is a strain out there that isn't easy to get rid of.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an article about a specific strain of Shigella that is resistant to some drugs. Dr. Shane Speights with St. Bernards Medical Center says this strain can still be medically treated.

Speights said with drug resistant strains, the options begin to dwindle on what can be used for treatment.

The drug resistant strain has not made it to Arkansas, but Speights said there are a few warning signs that you may have another strain of the bacteria.

“The real warning signs are going to be high fever, dehydration,” Speights said. “Basically if the water you're taking in is immediately going out, that's a big problem because you can get dehydrated very quickly. Children can get dehydrated very quickly as well. So hydration status is really really important. So really fever and hydration are the two big things.”

Speights advised the best way to refrain from getting this easily transmitted disease is to wash your hands thoroughly.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly