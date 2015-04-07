Highway 226 construction discussed at AHTD event

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department held its annual Work Zone Safety Event Tuesday at the construction zone on Highway 226.The event is centered around informing the people on how to be safe when driving through construction zones. Sherri Fryar, a board member for Arkansas' American Traffic Safety Service Association, spoke on what drivers need to do when passing through these areas.She said the biggest thing a driver can do is be attentive while driving. She mentioned driving the speed limit and remaining on the lookout for any workers who may be in the area.“It's nothing to be working 2 to 3 feet from traffic that's traveling 70 miles per hour,” Fryar said. “I know some of my guys at night especially someone may hit a barrel and they are literally like a truck and they just have to jump out of the way or they get hit by the barrel.”Work zone safety was not the only topic of discussion during the event. Emanuel Banks, deputy director of AHTD, discussed plans for the construction on Highway 226.He said they are optimistic about the current completion date. After years of work, only 3 more sections remain.“We're anticipating finishing a couple of them here towards the end of this year,” Banks said. “We've got one here that should finish up towards the end of the summer. We've got another that should finish up here hopefully by the end of the year, December and then we have another one hopefully all is well we'll have it finished by the early part of the year.”He said the project should be completed by next year and a special ceremony will be held to announce the opening of the finished product.