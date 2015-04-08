Former Brookland minister charged with possession of child porn - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former Brookland minister charged with possession of child porn

John-Mark Wilson (Source: Brookland Church of Christ website) John-Mark Wilson (Source: Brookland Church of Christ website)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

John-Mark Wilson, the former minister of the Brookland Church of Christ, is charged with possession of child pornography.

Jonesboro Detective Brandon King said he was able to connect to a computer where he downloaded 5 images of child porn. The IP address was traced to Wilson and a warrant was obtained for his computers, phones and other electronic devices.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson admitted to downloading and viewing child porn.

Wilson attended a probable cause hearing Wednesday where he was released on his own recognizance. A trial date was set for May 29 of this year.

Paul Holmes with the Jonesboro Police Department said the investigation is still in the early stages and is ongoing. 

Holmes said King is a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit that uses special techniques to investigate cases like Wilson's.

Region 8 News approached the church for a comment but they declined our offer, as did other members of the church.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

