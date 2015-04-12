JHS musical hopes to see pajama donations

Jonesboro High School students and the group Christians 4 Kids are coming together to collect donations in the form of pajamas for foster children.

The Pajama Game Project begins Monday and continues through to the final showing of the musical the "Pajama Game." Jonesboro High School students star in the performance, but wanted to give back to their community.

Dara Beth Sharp, a senior at the school and member of the show, said her mother came up with the idea at a parent preview showing. Sharp's mother then contacted Nicole Potts of Christians 4 Kids to propose the idea.

Potts has volunteered for the foster program for years and has even fostered more than 100 children. She said the idea of the collaboration was a great idea to refill their stock of pajamas for the kids.

“We decided that it would be neat to kinda combine the two,” Potts said. “'The Pajama Game' is now the Pajama Game Project as well and the project is collecting pajamas in various locations for children in foster care.”

Sharp said the musical is about a group of workers in a pajama factory who go on strike after they believe they are denied a 7 and half cent raise.

“We thought of helping our local foster kids and donating pajamas because that's the greatest need right now,” Sharp said. “Also other things but they also need pajamas more frequently. And so we thought to give back from our choir department we would help our local foster kids.”

Potts said there is a big need for pajamas of all sizes and even other items. She said beds and baby equipment are some of their biggest needs now.

Sharp and her fellow students hope to see donations when the shows begin on Thursday. You can make donations at one of the shows or drop them off at Christians 4 Kids located on 2604 South Madison Suite D in Jonesboro.

