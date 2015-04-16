Riverside breaks ground on new school

The Riverside School District held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for their new East Elementary School.

Various elected officials from Craighead County attended the event. Governor Asa Hutchinson was the special guest speaker for the event where he discussed the importance of education in Arkansas.

Many members of the community filled the seats of the gymnasium to show their support for the new school. Superintendent Tommy Knight said the amount of people there was overwhelming.

“We're real pleased with the group that came out,” Knight said. “As you can see one side of the gym was full and we were a little concerned because we thought we should have set things up a little differently so we could use both sides. We're real pleased with the support the community has for the school.”

Knight said plans for the school include integrating new technology into the classrooms. These include adding items like SMART boards and IPads.

Knight said the school should be ready for students in about 10 months.

