Governor Hutchinson explains plan to reduce overcrowding in jail - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Governor Hutchinson explains plan to reduce overcrowding in jails

CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Northeast Arkansas Thursday to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Riverside school.

While he was there, Hutchinson spoke with Region 8 News about his plan to reduce overcrowding in Arkansas jails.

He said his plan involves multiple steps. 

These include adding more beds to facilities across the state and even some in Bowie County, Texas.

The governor would also like to hire more parole and probation officers. 

He said this would allow for more coverage of those out on parole and offer more accountability.

New facilities that would offer inmates with training to re-enter society is another part of Hutchinson's plans. 

These facilities would be offered to inmates with 6 months or less on their sentence. 

Hutchinson said inmates could be moved to these facilities, which would free up 500 spots in jails.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

