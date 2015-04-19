ASU students give back with flex dollars

A few Arkansas State students decided to spend the last of their flex dollars this semester on food, but not for themselves. It is for children in need.

ASU's flex dollars program allows students to place money on their student identification cards.

The students can then use that money to purchase food or other items in the student union on campus.

In the fall semester, any extra money a student has rolls over to the spring semester.

But at the end of the school year, the extra money is wiped from their account.

Morgan Tripod, Kelsey Wynn and 3 of their friends decided to put that extra money to good use.

The 5 students came together and purchased approximately $2000 worth of food from the store on campus.

“I decided that it would be a good idea to donate all that food to other people instead of wasting it and so instead of buying a lot of food and keeping it in our dorm, we decided to donate it to a children's home,” Tripod said. “So I looked on Google and found a children's home in Paragould where I'm actually from, Children's Home Inc.”

They packed Tripod's truck with the food and drove it to Paragould. The process took the students about 2 days to finish.

Wynn said she and her friends were blessed to receive scholarships to attend ASU.

She said using their flex dollars for others was their way of giving back.

“You know, it's just a good feeling to help give back to other people who could use it in a way, you know it's just going to waste for us,” Wynn said.

Both Tripod and Wynn hope to see this grow over the next few years.

They said there are plenty of other organizations needing donations similar to the one they gave Children's Home Inc.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.