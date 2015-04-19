Trumann rescue group unable to take in more dogs

A Trumann organization dedicated to saving dogs is currently full and unable to take in anymore.

The Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers group began about a year ago and has saved about 90 dogs since then.

Due to a lack of funds, they are unable to take in any more.

The ladies who make up the group house all 23 dogs they have in their own homes in Trumann.

When they receive a new dog, they take it to vet, which costs around $200 for a healthy dog.

Brittany Smithson, a founding member, said most of the money they use comes from donations and adoptions.

“We strictly work on donations, that's all we work off of is donations,” Smithson said. “Our adoption fees are $125, we turn that right around. That goes right back into spaying and neutering another dog or more medication.”

Smithson said the donations they take are not only monetary.

They are always looking for food and equipment for the dogs.

Foster homes are another item that is in high demand.

The group will have events going on in the coming weeks where people can donate to help the animals.

Smithson said the best way to find information on those events is by checking their Facebook page.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.