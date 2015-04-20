Harrisburg city clean sweep to begin soon

The city of Harrisburg prepares to begin the first part of its annual city clean sweep.

Mayor Randy Mills said the sweep began several years ago and is a popular event among Harrisburg residents.

The city rents out 4 to 6 trucks from Beeson Sanitation in Jonesboro to pick up trash that is left out for them.

Mills said every time they hold the event, those trucks get filled with any unusable items from Harrisburg homes.

He said the event is held to keep the city clean and prevent trash from ending up on the side of the road.

“We do it to keep the city clean and give people a place to put their stuff that's unusable and to keep it out of the ditches and to just save the folks some money,” Mills said.

The pickup begins April 24 and ends at the end of the month.

Mills said people should not worry if they are unable to get everything out by that time.

The city will conduct the pick up again in the fall.

