Poinsett County students attend teen summit

Students from 4 different Poinsett County schools came together Monday to discuss issues kids their age struggle with.

About 20 students each from Marked Tree, Trumann, Harrisburg and East Poinsett County high schools met in Harrisburg for a teen summit.

The students took part in 4 different discussions that addressed issues ranging from suicide to how the brain is affected by drugs.

Student Jocelyne Hernandez, from Harrisburg High School, said she learned a lot from the event.

She said now she wants to use the information to help others become leaders.

“I actually plan on either going back to Little Rock or Hot Springs with our Pride group and telling everyone else about it,” Hernandez said. “I mean tell them how they should be leaders. You are going to be seniors soon, someone is going to look up to you so you should be that someone.”

Hernandez said her Pride group is another group of students who look at similar topics as what she learned today.

Teachers with other schools said they hope their students will do what Hernandez plans to do.

They want them to spread the word to inform those that were unable to attend.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.