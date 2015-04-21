Person of interest arrested on ASU campus with loaded gun

A person of interest in a murder case out of Wynne was apprehended on Arkansas State University's campus with a broken headlight and a loaded gun.

Officer Andrew Thrasher pulled over Diquan Nellon early Saturday morning for a faulty headlight.

Nellon was unable to provide his driver's license or proof of insurance.

Officer Thrasher ran a search on Nellon and found out about his parolee status.

When he conducted a search, Nellon informed the officer he had a gun in his vehicle.

Another officer with UPD found the loaded gun next to the driver's seat in the car.

The weapon had a loaded magazine but no round was in the chamber.

Police also found a second loaded magazine in the car.

Bill Smith, the executive director of marketing and communications at ASU, said police were just doing their job protecting the campus.

“They patrol the campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week and in the course of their work they came across and individual that had some issues in his past, was also carrying a weapon which are not allowed on A-State campus,” Smith said. “They did their job and took care of that to help protect our students.”

Officers transported Nellon to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Nellon is also a person of interest in a February murder case in Wynne.

Detective Mike Smith said they questioned Nellon but he was uncooperative.

