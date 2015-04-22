Trek recall a reminder to check on your bike - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trek recall a reminder to check on your bike

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

With more people spending time outside and on their bicycles, making sure it is ready for the streets is on some cyclists' minds.

The bike company Trek issued a recall on bikes with a quick release lever, which could interfere with the disk brakes. This covers almost 1 million bikes from both the United States and Canada.

Jason Broadaway, the general manager at the Gearhead Cycle House, said this recall should not worry people. Out of the 1 million bikes, only 3 reports came in of people injured due to the problem.

Even though there were only 3 reports, one of those accidents left a rider paralyzed. Broadaway said it is important to make sure your bike is ready to ride after being stored for the winter.

He said a simple check of the bike to make sure tires are at a good air pressure and the brakes are working is a good start before you ride. If you do discover an issue, he advised people not to work on it themselves.

“I don't see as many injuries but I see a lot of damaged bike parts from shade tree wrenchings,” Broadaway said. “So if you are a skilled bike mechanic, that's great, work on your own stuff. It's just like anything else. If you are not a plumber, you probably shouldn't work on your own pipes. Bikes are something that is best left to professionals.”

Broadaway continued to say if a bike was in working condition when it was stored, odds are it will be fine when pulled back out again.

