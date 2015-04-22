Resident emotions mixed on condemnation of Home Ice building

The condemnation of the old Home Ice building in downtown Jonesboro was announced Tuesday night at the Jonesboro City Council meeting. Wednesday, residents in the area express a mixture of sadness and joy about the building's possible demolition.

The building was placed on a list of blight areas in the northern part of Jonesboro a few months ago.

Some men were in the area Wednesday cleaning up the items that surround the building. One man said many people were not happy the building is in the process of being condemned. He said those people saw the building as a historical landmark in Jonesboro.

Major Eugene Gesner, the commanding officer with the Salvation Army, says he has never had an issue with the building. His only concern now is what will happen next.

“I was kind of surprised,” Gesner said. “This is the first I've heard of it. We'll be a little concerned because that will leave an empty spot behind our facility. That could cause some security problems for us.”

Gesner said these security problems could involve theft. He said there have been issues like those even though they may not have anything of great worth.

