Career Pathways Initiative to study success

The Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative plans to conduct a study on if their program has helped those who have gone through it.

The Arkansas CPI's goal is to help those in low-income families become self-sufficient through education and their career. Scott Hinson, the career pathways case manager at ASU-Newport in Jonesboro, said this program is in every community college in Arkansas.

Sarah Carter is a mother of 2 and a wife. She decided to go back to school to get her associate's degree of science and business but there were many factors involved. She said going to college right out of high school is different than a mom going to school.

She said her main goal with going back to school was providing for her family. When she went to the school to discuss financial aid, she was given information about CPI and the services it provides to parents such as herself.

“I was very interested,” Carter said. “It was something I had no idea, from child care to helping with gas money to get to and from school. I was really floored that I had no idea those resources were available.”

Carter received her degree and became an insurance agent. When she learned of job opening with the school, she applied and received the job. Carter is now the Academic Coordinator for ASU Newport in Jonesboro.

Carter is a big believer of the Career Pathways Initiative and says she was grateful of the services and help it provided her when trying to provide more for her family.

