Woman diagnosed with brain tumor receives support from Newport c - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman diagnosed with brain tumor receives support from Newport community

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

The Newport community rallied together on Thursday at the Unity Health Harris Medical Center to raise money for Ann Walls who was recently diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Walls underwent surgery in February to have the tumor removed. She is going through chemotherapy in Little Rock.

When news of her diagnosis spread, the people of Newport asked what they could do to help. The idea of a luncheon and silent auction is what was decided upon.

Annette King, the daughter of Ann Walls, said she was shocked to hear what the community wanted to do for her mother.

Many people attended the event to donate money or place a bid on one of the items donated by people or businesses. Some of those items included homemade banana nut bread to various household items.

King said her mother was doing fine and could not believe the amount of strength her mother has shown.

“We're blessed for every day and I think she is doing better than we hoped that she would be,” King said. “I'm amazed at the strength that she has.”

The amount of money raised for Walls was $10,695. King said she was very grateful for the amount of people who showed up to show their support for her mother and her family.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly