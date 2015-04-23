Woman diagnosed with brain tumor receives support from Newport community

The Newport community rallied together on Thursday at the Unity Health Harris Medical Center to raise money for Ann Walls who was recently diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Walls underwent surgery in February to have the tumor removed. She is going through chemotherapy in Little Rock.

When news of her diagnosis spread, the people of Newport asked what they could do to help. The idea of a luncheon and silent auction is what was decided upon.

Annette King, the daughter of Ann Walls, said she was shocked to hear what the community wanted to do for her mother.

Many people attended the event to donate money or place a bid on one of the items donated by people or businesses. Some of those items included homemade banana nut bread to various household items.

King said her mother was doing fine and could not believe the amount of strength her mother has shown.

“We're blessed for every day and I think she is doing better than we hoped that she would be,” King said. “I'm amazed at the strength that she has.”

The amount of money raised for Walls was $10,695. King said she was very grateful for the amount of people who showed up to show their support for her mother and her family.

