ASU business students win $30,000 for new farming technology idea

A group of Arkansas State University business students won more than $30,000 on Wednesday for their idea that would help farmers in the field.

The group attended the Donald W. Reynolds Governor's Cup college business plan competition and went home with about $34,000.

Joshua Baker, the CEO of Agricultural Innovations and one of the students, said this idea would help farmers with their wells and irrigation systems. The basic idea is an automated system that would send information about their irrigation to the farmers who can then manage their system with the data.

Baker said he never grew up in a farming family, but instead married into one. He got the idea for the project after a rejected lunch offer.

“It all started actually one Sunday after church,” Baker said. “My wife and I, my daughter asked my father-in-law, who's a farmer, to come with us to lunch. He had to decline because he had to go and manage his wells and turn some of them on and some of them off. It got me thinking how hard these guys work and what I might be able to do to help them.”

Baker said their next step is to visit Las Vegas where they will take part in the tri-state cup championship for the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.

His group plans on creating a prototype of the system for further testing and eventually place it on the market.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.