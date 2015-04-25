Jonesboro banks battle it out on the softball field for charity - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro banks battle it out on the softball field for charity

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Members of banks around Jonesboro got together Saturday morning for a friendly softball tournament to raise money for the Miracle League.

About 7 banks from the area, including Regions and Iberabank, formed teams of employees to take place in the tournament.

Lindley Smith, the regional community bank president of Southern Bank, said they are raising the money to lend a hand to Miracle League.

“Just to help them out,” Smith said. “Just whatever they can use the money for. Certainly they need the money. I know they are still raising money now. This will be are small part somewhat to help but that's what we want to do.”

The tournament began around 9 Saturday morning and continued into the afternoon. 

Smith said he appreciates the support from the other banks who participated and the work done by the Miracle League.

