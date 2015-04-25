Jonesboro PD participates in state wide drug take back event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro PD participates in state wide drug take back event

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Police Department participated in the Arkansas Drug Take Back Day Saturday by taking unused prescription medication.

Sergeant Rodney Smith stood outside the Jonesboro Police Department with his lights on and a trash can ready to collect the unused medication.

Smith said their main goal is to get this medication off of the streets so people will not abuse them. 

They hoped to get narcotics but there are other medications that can cause a lot of damage as well.

“Of course the main things are the narcotics, the pain pills but there are also a lot of other medications that are very dangerous if they are taken by someone that doesn't actually need them,” Smith said. “Several of them have been abused, I know one of the big ones now is Adderall that's been abused. That's not really a narcotic but is being abused by other people.”

The medication collected is packaged, shipped off and then destroyed.

Smith said Saturday was not the only day people could drop off medication. 

He said the department takes unused medication every day.

