Walk MS event hopes to raise $40,000 for research - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walk MS event hopes to raise $40,000 for research

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro residents participated in the Walk MS event Saturday at the St. Bernards Auditorium.

The event was designed to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis.

Ray Mack with the National MS Society said about 300 people walked in the event.

The distance of the walk was just over a mile. 

Mack explained that a mile was the desired distance since a person with multiple sclerosis has a difficult time walking even that far.

He said they wanted to raise awareness but also raise money to help go towards research.

“Focus of the Walk MS is an awareness but it is also a fundraising event,” Mack said. “Today we are on track to raise, we are hoping to raise, over $40,000 at this event. And collectedly that rolls over to $250 million dollars annually that the national MS Society raises and out of that $250 million we fund numerous programs. Our largest one is research.”

As of 10:00 Saturday morning, they had raised $37,500.

Mack said the money goes to both research and helping patients with various expenses that go with receiving medical treatment.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

