ASU police arrest 14 people after traffic stop

Police officers with Arkansas State University arrested 14 men Sunday morning after marijuana and other items were found in the van they were riding in.

An officer stopped the van after it made an improper turn around Johnson and University Loop.

When the officer approached the van, he smelled what he believed to be marijuana.

Once the men exited the van, officers began to search it.

Bill Smith, the executive director of marketing and communications at ASU, explains some of what was found.

“Upon the search, they were able to find various different types of marijuana in the vehicle and again there was a strong odor which led to the probable cause for investigating,” Smith said.

Marijuana was not the only item found during the search.

Officers also obtained codeine syrup and 5 xanax bars during their search, according to the initial incident report.

The 14 men were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

A few of the men were also given other charges including criminal trespassing on ASU property and making an improper turn.

Smith said the men were a part of a band that played on campus for a student organization event.

