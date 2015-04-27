Name of Finch Cemetery vandalism suspect released

The Greene County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for vandalism at Finch Cemetery.

The sheriff's department posted on their Facebook page around 8:15 Monday night that they had arrested someone in connection with the case.

Tuesday, they announced on their page that the suspect is Jason Todd Sanders, 33.

Sanders is in custody at the Greene County Detention Center.

Sheriff David Carter said he received a phone call Sunday afternoon about reports of headstones being pushed over.

When he arrived at the cemetery with other deputies, they located 38 headstones that were on the ground.

Carter said these incidents are not common in Greene County.

“It don't happen very often,” Carter said. “It has happened in the past but this is the first for me. This is top priority now for my department.”

Members of the cemetery committee said their next steps are to get an estimate of how much damage was done to the headstones.

They said they tried to place some back on their pedestals but were unable to.

They plan on finding a group to come in and set them back into place.

