ASU officials release Clery notification after alleged sexual assault report

Arkansas State University police received an anonymous report concerning an alleged sexual assault early Sunday night.

There is not much information right now about the possible incident.

The tip given said a student may have been sexually assaulted by a known acquaintance in an unknown parking lot on campus.

The tip was given by someone other than the alleged victim.

The person who was allegedly assaulted did not want to file a report with the university or police.

Bill Smith, the executive director of marketing and communications with ASU, said the university decided to issue a Clery notification as a precaution.

“In this case we did receive an anonymous report with a situation where we just had to look at it and err on the side of over alerting and over informing and that's where we are at on why we went ahead and let the community know about this potential,” Smith said.

The Jeanne Clery Act requires universities to publish certain safety information to the public.

The notification issued falls under this act.

They were posted on the doors of high traffic areas on campus, which include the student union and residence halls.

