Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce looks to community for input

The Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce is asking for input from the community on what they would like to see in the future.

Mark Young, the president and CEO of the chamber, said this is the first step of a bigger plan to improve the city of Jonesboro.

He said input from the community is the most important part of their process.

They want answers to their questions only the community can provide.

“Lots of questions, it's easy to take, but we are asking questions about what your vision for the community is, what you believe the strengths and weaknesses of the community are and areas that we need to work to strengthen as we continue to move forward,” Young said.

The last day to take the survey and get your voice heard is May 1.

You can find links to the survey at the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce website or the City of Jonesboro website.