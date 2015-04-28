Convo looks to possibly outsource management

The Convocation Center at Arkansas State University looks to outsource its management to an outside agency.

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Len Frey said this is part of a self-evaluation process.

They plan to look at proposals from other management groups in mid-May.

Frey said none of this is set in stone and the school wished to make sure they provide the best services and events they can.

If they choose to go with one of the proposals, Frey said he is not sure if the current employees would be affected or not. He said typically outside groups keep the existing staff but that is not the only option.

“It could range from all of the staff staying to some positions an outside firm may determine that those positions may not be necessary,” Frey said. “But really we can't predict without actually getting proposals from those firms.”

After the proposals are discussed, it would be another 4 to 6 weeks before the new management begins. Frey said the ideal date would be July 1st of this year.

Frey stressed that these are just proposals and the school is only reviewing them as of right now.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.