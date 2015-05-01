Wings of Honor museum annual reunion begins - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Wings of Honor museum annual reunion begins

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The Wings of Honor World War II Museum began its annual reunion events Friday morning.

For the first day of the events, the museum celebrated the history of the area.

Veterans and current members of the armed forces visited the various exhibits at the museum.

One World War II veteran traveled from Memphis to visit the place where he used to train back in the early 40s.

“I think it's wonderful,” Bill McGrath said. “I had heard they were doing that and we had a friend, Danny Coker, I think told me they were going to start a museum here. I'm amazed by how far they have gotten with it."

The festivities continue to Saturday where the museum will honor those who serve.

The events include a free BBQ lunch and a silent auction.

Some of the money collected will go to helping out the museum with some of its costs.

