Founder's Day festivities begin in Pocahontas

The Founder's Day Festival began Friday afternoon with a BBQ dinner for the Pocahontas community.

The event is to celebrate the beginning of both the city of Pocahontas and Randolph County.

Rockey Starnes, the chairman of the Founder's Day Festival, said Founder's Day is designed to bring the county together to celebrate their shared history.

Starnes said the event usually sees a decent amount of people, but they hope to continue to grow the event.

“I would say several thousands and we're looking for even more this year,” Starnes said. “We have a lot of vendors this year. I think we will be approaching 40 vendors of food and everything else. Maybe the free barbeque tonight will get people to come."

The event had a rough patch the past couple of years due to bad weather.

Day 1 of the event had a BBQ lunch and the Little Miss Pocahontas pageant.

More events will start Saturday morning and include a rubber duck race and a donut eating competition.

