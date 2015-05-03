Central Baptist Church celebrates new addition for the kids

Central Baptist Church celebrated the opening of its new addition meant for the kids this weekend.

Following Sunday's morning church service members gathered outside for food and events for the children.

The event allowed congregants the opportunity to see what the new area looks like.

Senior Pastor Archie Mason said they are very excited to see the 2-year project come to an end.

He said it allows them to reach out to share their beliefs with others.

“We're growing as a church, again that's why we're expanding in campuses and communities and so really it's a real blessing,” Mason said. "It provides more space and so it's going to provide an opportunity to reach more young parents with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to have their kids here. It's a good safe environment and we're gonna teach them about Christ. Our church is fired up about it.”

The new addition contains 2 stories. The bottom floor is for new-born to pre-k kids and the second is for kindergartners to 6th graders.

The new addition includes classrooms and an indoor play area for the smaller children.

The church plans to begin using the rooms by May 10.

