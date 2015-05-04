Officials still working on preparations for Portfest 1 month out

Portfest is only 1 month away and officials are working to make sure the event is ready for its attendees.

There are still more events to come before the main Portfest event begins.

Many contests, like a kids color run and horseshoe tossing competition, are scheduled in the month before the festival.

Julie Allen, the executive director of the Newport Chamber of Commerce, said they are still hard at work with some of the final preparations.

“Portfest is an interesting festival in that we are on the banks of the White River,” Allen said. “So we have nature to deal with, lots of cleanup and preparations for thousands of people and vehicles getting out to the banks of the White River. That's the kind of thing we are working on right now.”

Bad weather is another one of Allen's concerns, but she doesn't believe that will affect the festival this year.

